[LISTEN] Gauteng ANC task team to look into scrapping of e-tolls

| Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown spoke to Panyaza Lesufi, new deputy chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng, about the ANC’s plans to terminate the system.

JOHANNESBURG – Newly elected Gauteng deputy chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC), Panyaza Lesufi, says that a task team will be set up to consider the scrapping of the controversial e-tolls system in the province.

This was among the decisions taken at a provincial conference at the weekend that elected Lesufi to the post of deputy chairperson and David Makhura as the provincial chair.

Lesufi spoke to Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown about how the e-tolls system can be abolished.

“The reality is these e-tolls are unpopular with our people and as a popular movement, how do we go the opposite direction of that particular feeling? We have taken a decision, let those e-tolls be terminated and let the team that will manage this process engage on those modalities to check the costs, the running and all other related matters.”

Listen to the above audio for more.

