[LISTEN] Gauteng ANC task team to look into scrapping of e-tolls
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown spoke to Panyaza Lesufi, new deputy chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng, about the ANC’s plans to terminate the system.
JOHANNESBURG – Newly elected Gauteng deputy chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC), Panyaza Lesufi, says that a task team will be set up to consider the scrapping of the controversial e-tolls system in the province.
This was among the decisions taken at a provincial conference at the weekend that elected Lesufi to the post of deputy chairperson and David Makhura as the provincial chair.
Lesufi spoke to Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown about how the e-tolls system can be abolished.
“The reality is these e-tolls are unpopular with our people and as a popular movement, how do we go the opposite direction of that particular feeling? We have taken a decision, let those e-tolls be terminated and let the team that will manage this process engage on those modalities to check the costs, the running and all other related matters.”
Listen to the above audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Is there a link between taxi violence and political killings?
-
[LISTEN] Calculator drive - Taking science to the townships
-
[LISTEN] Meet the host of the Mandela lecture Busi Mkhumbuzi
-
[LISTEN] How to buy shares with tiny amounts of cash
-
[LISTEN] 'No child should go to bed hungry'
-
[LISTEN] Mark Barnes outlines deal that ended Post Office strike
-
[LISTEN] Christo Wiese responds to tax evasion claims
-
[LISTEN] Gerrie Nel explains AfriForum move to prosecute Thandi Modise
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 2)
-
[LISTEN] Zille: I've never undermined anyone
-
[LISTEN] Can alcohol help you live longer?
-
[LISTEN] DA dismisses Ipsos report on dwindling votes
-
[LISTEN] Pay back the billions you dodged in taxes, Sars tells Wiese
-
[LISTEN] SACP explains stance on land issue
-
[LISTEN] Reflecting on Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with dyslexia in the workplace
-
[LISTEN] The dire state of sanitation at schools
-
[LISTEN] Treating social media addiction
-
[LISTEN] ANC & DA neck and neck in WC - Ipsos poll
-
[LISTEN] Holomisa stands his ground on PIC corruption claims
-
[LISTEN] Drakensberg Boys Choir celebrates win at World Choir Games
-
[LISTEN] DA’s Ntsabo condemns cat-flinging incident during Hermanus protests
-
[LISTEN] Clive Barker on how to fix Bafana's woes
-
[LISTEN] Personal finance: How to file your tax return
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.