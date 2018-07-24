[LISTEN] Can new ANC KZN leadership ensure party victory in 2019 polls?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Karima Brown spoke to senior EWN reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo about the latest developments in the provincial structure of the governing party.

JOHANNESBURG - Five new top officials of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal were elected over the weekend.

KZN saw Sihle Zikalala elected as chairperson, Mike Mabuyakhulu as the deputy chair, Mdumiseni Ntuli as the provincial secretary, while Sipho Hlomuka as the deputy provincial secretary and Nomusa Dube-Ncube as treasurer.

“What I can say is that for now, this is a move that benefits President [Cyril] Ramaphosa because the guts that these former youth league graduates have gotten, it should take on the elders within the province, has also been supported by the president I’m told. And that he had several meetings for example with Sihle Zikalala about the future of the province.”

