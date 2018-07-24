[LISTEN] Can new ANC KZN leadership ensure party victory in 2019 polls?

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

[LISTEN] Can new ANC KZN leadership ensure party victory in 2019 polls?

| Talk Radio 702’s Karima Brown spoke to senior EWN reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo about the latest developments in the provincial structure of the governing party.

JOHANNESBURG - Five new top officials of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal were elected over the weekend.

KZN saw Sihle Zikalala elected as chairperson, Mike Mabuyakhulu as the deputy chair, Mdumiseni Ntuli as the provincial secretary, while Sipho Hlomuka as the deputy provincial secretary and Nomusa Dube-Ncube as treasurer.

Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown spoke to Eyewitness News senior reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo about the latest developments in the provincial structure of the governing party.

“What I can say is that for now, this is a move that benefits President [Cyril] Ramaphosa because the guts that these former youth league graduates have gotten, it should take on the elders within the province, has also been supported by the president I’m told. And that he had several meetings for example with Sihle Zikalala about the future of the province.”

Listen to the above audio for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA