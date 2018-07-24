Lindsay Lohan threatens to fire staff over footwear
The ‘Mean Girls’ star commented on a photo of two staff members at her newly-opened VIP club in Rhodes after she noticed they were sporting different coloured high heels.
LONDON - Lindsay Lohan seemingly threatened to fire two of her waitresses at her beach club for wearing the wrong footwear.
The Mean Girls star commented on a photo of two staff members at her newly-opened VIP club in Rhodes - the sister venue to her flagship Lohan Beach House in Mykonos - after she noticed they were sporting different coloured high heels and warned them to make sure they match their shoes in the future or they could lose their jobs.
She commented on the post on the official Instagram for Lohan Beach House Rhodes: “Wear the same shoes please ... or you’re fired.”
And when one of her followers asked: “pls tell me you’re not joking need this to be real (sic)”, Lohan, 32, replied: “totally serious! (sic)”
Lohan will want to make sure everything is ordered at her clubs as it was reported over the weekend that Lohan Beach House is to become the subject of a new MTV reality series produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, best known for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
A source said: “Lohan is telling pals that she has a signed deal for a new reality show. Bunim/Murray is producing, and it’s about Lohan’s new beach club in Greece. [It will be like a] cooler, hipper, edgier ‘Vanderpump Rules.’"
According to the insider, filming will begin in August when the island’s summer season is in full swing and will later shift to show the 32-year-old star launching a new club.
The source added: “The show will have this European flavour to it. Lohan feels that it’s not so uptight like filming in Los Angeles or New York, and they can get a better cast of characters.”
And the programme could also feature “a lot of English” guest stars, the insider said.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 July 2018
-
Demi Lovato forgot lyrics to ‘Sober’ days before ‘overdose’
-
Singer Demi Lovato awake after suspected overdose - media reports
-
How much would you pay for magwina and pap?
-
Justin Bieber's mother mad at engagement?
-
Trevor Noah faces backlash in Australia over offensive indigenous joke
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.