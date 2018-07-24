Letitia Wright's depression battle
The 'Black Panther' star admits she struggled with her mental health before she rose to fame as she felt the pressure to be accepted.
LONDON - Letitia Wright was depressed and full of anxiety before she found fame as she felt the pressure to be accepted.
The Black Panther told W magazine: "I was depressed and full of anxiety. I think it was that pressure to be accepted, to be somebody. When you're looking outside of yourself for happiness and validation, a mean comment on social media can wreck you. I was OK when I was on set, hiding behind my work, but when I wasn't acting I was full of fear and doubt, trying to fill this void inside of me anyway I could: drinking, smoking. It was bad."
Meanwhile, the 24-year-old actress previously confessed she almost gave up acting before she found God.
She said: "Yeah I was going through a lot. A very difficult time in my life and I just needed to take a break from acting because I really idolised it. So I came off from it and I went on a journey to discover God and my relationship with God and I became a Christian and it really gave me so much love and life within myself and so much I felt secure and I felt I didn't need validation from anyone else or from getting a part.
"And my happiness wasn't dependent on that. It was dependent on my relationship with God. I am centred in who I am and I'm really grateful. I'm not perfect especially as a Christian you're not perfect but you're walking every day and trying to just stay connected and yeah it's helped me a lot and I'm really grateful."
