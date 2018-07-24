Lesufi: Gauteng ANC task team to look into scrapping of e-tolls

This was among the decisions taken at a provincial conference that elected Lesufi to the post of deputy chairperson in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says that a task team will be set up to look into the scrapping of e-tolls.

Gauteng motorists have for years rebelled against e-tolls, refusing to pay after government installed the gantries more than four years ago.

Lobby group Outa went all the way to court to fight the project.

Speaking to 702's Karima Brown on Monday night, Lesufi said that the highly contested e-tolling system has failed and must be scrapped.

"Regardless of whatever they've tried, the reality is that these e-tolls are unpopular with our people. And as a popular movement, led by the views of our own people, how do we go about in the opposite direction of that particular feeling? We have taken the position of 'let those e-tolls be terminated' and let the team that will manage the process engage on those modalities to check cost, the running and all other related matters."

