Knysna ANC councillor shot dead

Police say the incident occurred after 10pm on Monday night when a gunman opened fire.

CAPE TOWN - Knysna African National Congress (ANC) councillor Victor Molosi has been shot dead in front of his house.

Police say the incident occurred after 10pm on Monday night when a gunman opened fire.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie: "He was hit in the head. He was subsequently taken by private vehicle to the provincial hospital. He was declared dead on arrival. We haven't made any arrests as yet."