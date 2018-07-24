Key dates for 2018/19 PSL season
The League has confirmed that the last fixture of the Absa Premiership will be played on 11 May 2019.
CAPE TOWN - The opening match of the Absa Premiership will be on Saturday, 4 August 2018, featuring defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns against Soweto Giants Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Stadium.
Kick-off is at 15h00.
On the same day, former champions Bidvest Wits will be at home against Free State Stars at 18h00.
SuperSport United will travel to the Mother City to play Cape Town City, also at 18h00.
Later (20h15), Absa Premiership newly promoted side Highlands Park will play Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium. At the same time, Amazulu will be hosting Baroka FC at King Zwelithini Stadium.
On Sunday, Maritzburg United will be up against Lamontville Golden Arrows in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Harry Gwala Stadium, while Bloemfontein Celtic will play Chippa United at Dr Molemela Stadium.
Kick-off for both matches is at 15h00.
The Nedbank Cup final will be played a week later, 18 May 2019.
Key dates in local football:
PSL start: 4 August 2019
PSL last fixture 2018: 23 December 2018
MTN8 quarterfinals: 10-11 August 2018
MTN8 semifinals: 25-26 August 2018 (1st Leg) & 1-2 September 2018 (2nd Leg)
MTN8 final: 29 September 2018
TKO Round of 16: 20-23 October 2018
TKO quarterfinals: 30 October 2018
TKO semifinal: 24 November 2018
TKO final: 8 December 2018
PSL end: 11 May 2018
Nedbank Cup final: 18 May 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
