Gun Owners SA takes SAPS to court for 'contravening act'
The organisation accuses the police of contravening the Firearms Control Act which allows for gun owners to renew their license late due to a good course.
JOHANNESBURG - Gun Owners South Africa is taking SA Police Service to court on 27 July for disobeying the law.
The organisation accuses the police of contravening the Firearms Control Act which allows for gun owners to renew their license late due to good course shown.
Paul Oxley, chairperson of Gun Owners SA, says in 2016 the former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane issued an internal directive to officers ordering them to stop accepting late renewals.
Oxley says by issuing out the directive, Phahlane went against the act and placed police outside the law.
“In fact, they disabled their IT system to allow for the capture of late renewals. So, they were acting in very bad faith… they were breaking the law.”
LISTEN: What’s the culture of gun ownership in SA?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
