Greece declares three days of mourning over wildfires
Greece issued an urgent appeal for help to tackle fires that raged out of control in several places across the country, destroying homes and disrupting major transport links.
ATHENS - Greece on Tuesday declared three days of mourning over wildfires that killed at least 60 people in towns near Athens.
“The country is going through an unspeakable tragedy,” Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a televised address.
“Today, Greece is mourning and we are declaring three days of national mourning in the memory of those who perished,” he said.
'KILLER FIRE'
White smoke rose from smouldering fires in parts of Mati early on Tuesday. Burned-out cars were scattered outside gated compounds where three- and four-storey buildings bore signs of fire damage.
“It is a difficult night for Greece,” said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, looking pale after returning from a visit to Bosnia.
Cyprus and Spain offered assistance after Greece said it needed air and land assets from European Union partners.
“Our thoughts go to Greece and the victims of the terrible fires. France and Europe express their solidarity with both Sweden and Greece and offer help,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in tweets published in French and Greek. Sweden has also suffered forest fires.
Newspaper-printed banner headlines including “Killer Fire” and “Hell” and reported fears the death toll would climb.
Authorities said they would use an unmanned drone from the United States to monitor and track any suspicious activity.
Tsipras and Greek officials have expressed misgivings at the fact that several major fires broke out at the same time.
Wildfires are not uncommon in Greece, and a relatively dry winter helped create the current tinder-box conditions. It was not immediately clear what ignited the fires.
A hillside of homes was gutted by flames east of Athens. A mayor said he saw at least 100 homes and 200 vehicles burning.
Earlier on Monday, Greek authorities urged residents of a coastal region west of Athens to abandon their homes as another wildfire burned ferociously, closing one of Greece’s busiest motorways, halting train links and sending plumes of smoke over the capital.
