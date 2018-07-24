GPAA: AFU, CCU probing corruption cases involving unclaimed pensions

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

GPAA: AFU, CCU probing corruption cases involving unclaimed pensions

The agency has also confirmed that over R400 million remains unclaimed by pensioners or their families.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) says that cases of corruption and maladministration involving unclaimed pensions are being investigated by the Commercial Crime and Assets Forfeiture Units.

The GPAA has also confirmed that over R400 million remains unclaimed by pensioners or their families.

Eyewitness News began investigating the unclaimed pensions after being approached by several people who claimed that pension funds were being looted.

The GPAA has dismissed reports that an internal investigation has found that at least R100 million is unaccounted for.

However, the agency’s Mack Lewele says corruption within the agency is receiving attention.

“The corruption report that we received [was] investigated internally in the organisation and we found that there was cause to following them up.”

Lewele has called on the families of deceased government employees to come forward so that the appropriate funds can be allocated.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA