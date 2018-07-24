GPAA: AFU, CCU probing corruption cases involving unclaimed pensions

The agency has also confirmed that over R400 million remains unclaimed by pensioners or their families.

JOHANNESBURG - The Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) says that cases of corruption and maladministration involving unclaimed pensions are being investigated by the Commercial Crime and Assets Forfeiture Units.

The GPAA has also confirmed that over R400 million remains unclaimed by pensioners or their families.

Eyewitness News began investigating the unclaimed pensions after being approached by several people who claimed that pension funds were being looted.

The GPAA has dismissed reports that an internal investigation has found that at least R100 million is unaccounted for.

However, the agency’s Mack Lewele says corruption within the agency is receiving attention.

“The corruption report that we received [was] investigated internally in the organisation and we found that there was cause to following them up.”

Lewele has called on the families of deceased government employees to come forward so that the appropriate funds can be allocated.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)