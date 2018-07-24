Govt initiatives aimed at curbing gender violence to start in August
On Monday, Minister Responsible for Women in the Presidency, Bathabile Dlamini, officially unveiled a number of programmes aimed at curbing the scourge.
JOHANNESBURG - Government says that the establishment of a gender-based violence council to lead the country's response to women abuse is at an advanced stage.
On Monday, Minister Responsible for Women in the Presidency, Bathabile Dlamini, officially unveiled a number of programmes aimed at curbing the scourge.
The initiatives, which include marches and dialogues across the country, will start next month.
Less than a week until the country marks Women's Month, government says that it has started consulting with the relevant parties as it works to establish a gender-based violence council.
The Women's Department's Reshoketswe Tshabalala: "We can take this document to the next level where engagements can be held with gender experts in their area of work."
She says that the progress demonstrates government's commitment to fighting the scourge of women abuse in the country.
"That we've developed gender indicators that are responsive to gender-based violence."
Government has called on all citizens to wear black on 1 August in honour of the victims of gender-based violence.
Popular in Local
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
Gordhan: Firms implicated in state capture must return money that's due to Eskom
-
Eskom blames previous leadership, governance for financial woes
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
[WATCH] Netflix trolls DStv in online ad
-
Boy (8) dies in Bellville fire, woman critical after jumping from building
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.