Govt initiatives aimed at curbing gender violence to start in August

On Monday, Minister Responsible for Women in the Presidency, Bathabile Dlamini, officially unveiled a number of programmes aimed at curbing the scourge.

Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini (centre) at a press briefing in Johannesburg. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Government says that the establishment of a gender-based violence council to lead the country's response to women abuse is at an advanced stage.

On Monday, Minister Responsible for Women in the Presidency, Bathabile Dlamini, officially unveiled a number of programmes aimed at curbing the scourge.

The initiatives, which include marches and dialogues across the country, will start next month.

Less than a week until the country marks Women's Month, government says that it has started consulting with the relevant parties as it works to establish a gender-based violence council.

The Women's Department's Reshoketswe Tshabalala: "We can take this document to the next level where engagements can be held with gender experts in their area of work."

She says that the progress demonstrates government's commitment to fighting the scourge of women abuse in the country.

"That we've developed gender indicators that are responsive to gender-based violence."

Government has called on all citizens to wear black on 1 August in honour of the victims of gender-based violence.

