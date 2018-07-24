Gordhan: Firms implicated in state capture must return money that's due to Eskom
The minister was responding to the power utility's annual financial results released on Monday which showed R2.3 billion loss over the past financial year compared to R900 million profit the previous period.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that companies like Trillian and others must know that the game is up and they should confess their sins and pay Eskom back what is due.
Gordhan was responding to the power utility's annual financial results released on Monday, which showed R2.3 billion loss over the past financial year, compared to R900 million profit the previous period.
The minister says that while there are still many challenges ahead, Eskom was identified as one of the key institutions at the heart of state capture.
Eskom’s financial results don’t offer much hope. But according to the board and top management, the damage done over the past few years cannot be fixed in an instant.
Gordhan says tackling corruption will continue for at least 18 more months.
“Organisations like Trillian and others should know that the game is up. The information is out there in the public domain. Don’t they want to also go to the NPA or whoever [to] confess their sins and return the money that is due to Eskom?”
Eskom says it’s determined to turn things around and improve its finances.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
