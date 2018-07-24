Gigaba hopes to appoint new Home Affairs DG in next 3 months
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba made the announcement on Monday that Apleni would leave at the end of the month to take up an opportunity in the banking sector.
PRETORIA - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says that he hopes to appoint a new director-general within the next three months, following the resignation of Mkuseli Apleni.
Gigaba made the announcement on Monday that Apleni would leave at the end of the month to take up an opportunity in the banking sector.
Minister Gigaba says that they plan to advertise the director-general post within the next week.
"... and then start with the selection processes, the interviews, the competency assessments, take the matter to Cabinet, so hopefully in three months we will get a new DG."
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance says that Apleni has not been absolved for his role in the Gupta naturalisation, and they will hold him accountable for that saga.
The Public Servants Association has welcomed Apleni’s resignation, saying that he will be remembered for unfairly implementing working weekends without compensating employees.
Popular in Local
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
Gordhan: Firms implicated in state capture must return money that's due to Eskom
-
Eskom blames previous leadership, governance for financial woes
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
[WATCH] Netflix trolls DStv in online ad
-
Boy (8) dies in Bellville fire, woman critical after jumping from building
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.