Gigaba hopes to appoint new Home Affairs DG in next 3 months

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba made the announcement on Monday that Apleni would leave at the end of the month to take up an opportunity in the banking sector.

Outgoing Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni (right) and Minister Malusi Gigaba shake hands after the minister announced the DG's resignation in Pretoria. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
Outgoing Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni (right) and Minister Malusi Gigaba shake hands after the minister announced the DG’s resignation in Pretoria. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says that he hopes to appoint a new director-general within the next three months, following the resignation of Mkuseli Apleni.

Gigaba made the announcement on Monday that Apleni would leave at the end of the month to take up an opportunity in the banking sector.

Minister Gigaba says that they plan to advertise the director-general post within the next week.

"... and then start with the selection processes, the interviews, the competency assessments, take the matter to Cabinet, so hopefully in three months we will get a new DG."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance says that Apleni has not been absolved for his role in the Gupta naturalisation, and they will hold him accountable for that saga.

The Public Servants Association has welcomed Apleni’s resignation, saying that he will be remembered for unfairly implementing working weekends without compensating employees.

