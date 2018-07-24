Gautrain workers to go on strike over wages

Bombela who is the operator is offering workers an 8% salary increase across the board, but the union is asking for 10%.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain workers affiliated to the United National Transport Union (Untu) will on Tuesday serve notice of a strike.

They are also demanding a housing allowance of R1,600 as well as a transport allowance and night shift allowance.

Untu's Steve Harris says the strike will start on Monday.

“One hundred percent of the members participate, we’ve got 67% of the membership of the employees are members of Untu. I think it will have quite a huge impact on the Gautrain itself.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)