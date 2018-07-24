Gauteng police monitor Olifantsfontein after protests over land evictions
The community has claimed that police used live ammunition on Sunday but the South African Police Service has responded by saying that the crowd was dispersed with rubber bullets.
JOHANNESBURG - The police are monitoring the L & J informal settlement, in Olifantsfontein after demonstrations over land evictions left one person dead.
The community has claimed that police used live ammunition on Sunday but the South African Police Service (SAPS) has responded by saying that the crowd was dispersed with rubber bullets.
Police say residents burned a truck carrying tents and pelted officers with stones.
Four people are recovering in hospital.
Community leader Thomas Mokoena said: “The police shoot straight at the chest. They shoot so that people would take our own car to go to the hospital. When we arrived at the hospital, that person died there (sic).”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
