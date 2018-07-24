Gauteng is SA's most populous province, Stats SA reveals
Statistics South Africa on Monday released the mid-year population estimates, revealing that South Africa’s population now stands at 57.7 million.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s population now stands at 57.7 million.
Statistics South Africa on Monday released the mid-year population estimates, revealing that Gauteng is the country’s most populous province, with about 14.7 million people residing in the province.
KwaZulu-Natal is in second place with about 11.4 million people and the Western Cape has a population of 6.6 million.
The life expectancy for women and men are 67 and 61 respectively.
South Africa has a #population of 57,73 million people. 17 million of the total population is aged 0-14 years #StatsSA https://t.co/K3ifNgoi3U pic.twitter.com/7m68e9hXqf— Stats SA (@StatsSA) July 23, 2018
#Gauteng remains South Africa’s most populous province, home to 14,72 million people #StatsSA https://t.co/K3ifNgoi3U pic.twitter.com/OZ4cew365q— Stats SA (@StatsSA) July 23, 2018
The total #fertility rate in South Africa continues to decline. More urbanised provinces have a lower fertility rate #StatsSA https://t.co/K3ifNgoi3U pic.twitter.com/RqKROit8oq— Stats SA (@StatsSA) July 23, 2018
The study found that women still make up about 51% of the population at 29.5-million.
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke: "One of the things we have observed is that a lot of people choose Gauteng as their destination. You can see people from Limpopo streaming into Gauteng and you can also see 50% are international migrants."
The study gives us some insights into fertility and mortality rates.
Popular in Local
-
Sandringham High School principal recovering in ICU
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
Neilson: CT's Transport Authority being run cowboy fashion
-
Lesufi: Gauteng ANC task team to look into scrapping of e-tolls
-
[WATCH] Netflix trolls DStv in online campaign
-
China to invest $14.7bn in SA, says Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.