Gauteng is SA's most populous province, Stats SA reveals

Statistics South Africa on Monday released the mid-year population estimates, revealing that South Africa’s population now stands at 57.7 million.

Statistics South Africa on Monday released the mid-year population estimates, revealing that Gauteng is the country’s most populous province, with about 14.7 million people residing in the province.

KwaZulu-Natal is in second place with about 11.4 million people and the Western Cape has a population of 6.6 million.

The life expectancy for women and men are 67 and 61 respectively.

South Africa has a #population of 57,73 million people. 17 million of the total population is aged 0-14 years #StatsSA https://t.co/K3ifNgoi3U pic.twitter.com/7m68e9hXqf — Stats SA (@StatsSA) July 23, 2018

The total #fertility rate in South Africa continues to decline. More urbanised provinces have a lower fertility rate #StatsSA https://t.co/K3ifNgoi3U pic.twitter.com/RqKROit8oq — Stats SA (@StatsSA) July 23, 2018

The study found that women still make up about 51% of the population at 29.5-million.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke: "One of the things we have observed is that a lot of people choose Gauteng as their destination. You can see people from Limpopo streaming into Gauteng and you can also see 50% are international migrants."

The study gives us some insights into fertility and mortality rates.