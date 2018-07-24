Popular Topics
Gauteng is SA's most populous province, Stats SA reveals

Statistics South Africa on Monday released the mid-year population estimates, revealing that South Africa’s population now stands at 57.7 million.

FILE: A young school girl waves a little South African flag ahead of President Jacob Zuma's Youth Day address in Ventersdorp on 16 June 2017. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s population now stands at 57.7 million.

Statistics South Africa on Monday released the mid-year population estimates, revealing that Gauteng is the country’s most populous province, with about 14.7 million people residing in the province.

KwaZulu-Natal is in second place with about 11.4 million people and the Western Cape has a population of 6.6 million.

The life expectancy for women and men are 67 and 61 respectively.

The study found that women still make up about 51% of the population at 29.5-million.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke: "One of the things we have observed is that a lot of people choose Gauteng as their destination. You can see people from Limpopo streaming into Gauteng and you can also see 50% are international migrants."

The study gives us some insights into fertility and mortality rates.

