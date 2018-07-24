Gauteng Community Safety Dept mulls by-law to curb cash-in-transit heists

MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called on all cash-in-transit companies to partner with the government in order to fight against the crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says her team is looking to introduce legislation to force cash-in-transit companies to use available technology.

Nkosi-Malobane attended a panel discussion and demonstration by a manufacturer of protection equipment, AllCash, on Tuesday.

South Africa has been hit by about 180 heists in 2018 alone.

AllCash demonstrated two high-tech protection systems: the polyurethane dispensing unit and the cash defender system, which makes use of ink.

AllCash CEO Graeme King says cash-in-transit companies seem to be struggling to make widespread use of the available technology.

“The cash-in-transit companies are under a lot of financial pressure. You can have your cash collected cheaper than you can have your refuse collected.”

Meanwhile, Nkosi-Malobane says there needs to be pressure on all companies nationally to use the available technology.

“We hope that our national government will actually embrace what Gauteng is coming up with. In terms of the by-law at Gauteng level, we’re also looking at coming up with a by-law.”

