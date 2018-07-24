Eskom, Emfuleni Municipality at loggerheads over debt
Eskom has confirmed that this is the only Gauteng municipality which will experience power outages soon due to a lack of payment.
JOHANNESBURG - There appears to be disagreement over whether the Emfuleni Municipality is up to date with its payments to Eskom and the power utility says the area now faces being cut off.
Eskom has warned a number of municipalities over the past year that they face cuts unless they pay their bills, and attention has now turned to Emfuleni.
But the municipality's Stanley Gaba disputes this, saying it's been paying the utility on a monthly basis.
“In November, when the new mayor came in, we negotiated with them and we had an agreement that we’ll pay the current bills and the historical debt. We’ve been paying honouring that agreement and for them to threaten us again now, is just unthinkable."
