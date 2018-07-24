Esidimeni committee slams re-election of Qedani Mahlangu to ANC PEC

Qedani Mahlangu as Health MEC oversaw the disastrous and deadly relocation project in which at least 144 psychiatric patients died in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni committee, which represents the families of those who died in the tragedy, says it's shocked and enraged by Qedani Mahlangu's re-election to the African National Congress (ANC)'s provincial executive committee (PEC).

The committee says in allowing her to participate in the PEC, the ANC is effectively condoning the most heinous acts perpetrated under her watch.

Committee member Christine Nxumalo said: “For us, it simply means people who do wrong are not held accountable and basically are re-elected into leadership. It makes no sense to an ordinary person if you’ve done such a heinous task while you were employed [at the Department of Health].”

