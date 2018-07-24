[DRIVEN] The Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi Tekna

Ahmed Kajee reviews the new Qashqai model.

Nissan launched its facelifted Nissan Qashqai a few weeks ago and I managed to get my hands on it for a week. There are a number of changes made to the new crossover model which would excite a driver who enjoys a bit of off-roading, the businessman and even a parent doing the school run.

I was impressed by a number of features of the Qashqai. With Nissan’s improved Intelligent Mobility technology being placed in its newer models, this car changes the driving experience with a number of driver aids and comfort features. Part of the new technology includes intelligent blind spot warning.

Intelligent emergency braking kicks in automatically – at low speeds – if you happen to go too close to the car in front of you. (But this should not be used as a safety net to text and drive in bumper-to-bumper traffic). Staying with warnings for the surroundings around you, your dashboard will light up if you are driving too close to a vehicle’s rear bumper - this is a great reminder not to tailgate.

The around view monitor and reverse camera is a great help when driving in small spaces and for tight parallel parking. A camera for the blind spot at the front-left of the car allows you to manoeuvre the car regardless of your height – or lack thereof.

As for the driving experience, Nissan has reduced noise and vibrations during driving thanks to sound insulation, a thicker rear glass and door sealing. It has also reduced the engine noise. And with the great sound system, engine noise and external sound reduction is a must!

The Nissan Qashqai offers dual climate control, so if your missus or mister prefers cooler temperatures and you don’t, no need to worry. Parity is maintained... Thankfully, I had the Qashqai during a cold front and it saved my butt. Literally. Seat heaters allow you to warm up on your commute in the early morning hours.

A panoramic sunroof gives you a totally different view of the city while driving. And if you drive out of the city, you can view the stars on top of warm seats listening to great tunes in a climate of your choice.

What would I change?

Given the all-round leather seats, the lovely D-shaped steering wheel with controls for the infotainment and built-in GPS system, I would have liked to see the entire cabin finished in leather. The dashboard had a slightly plastic feel which takes away from the feeling of being in complete luxury.

With the Nissan Qashqai 1.5 TDi Tekna coming in at R449,900 it’s good value for money, especially when compared to the pricier BMW X1, for example.