Dirco confident state of SOEs won't discourage investors ahead of Brics summit

World leaders have started arriving in the country for the gathering which will take place in Sandton from Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department (Dirco) says it doesn’t believe the financial woes at the country's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will discourage investors ahead of the Brics summit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has set a target to garner $100 billion in foreign and local investment this year.

Dirco's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says that South Africa is not the only country to experience challenges in state-owned enterprises.

“There are SOEs that are doing very well. If you look at the Airports Company South Africa and many others that are doing very well. Eskom is facing challenges. This is a phenomenon that is very normal across the world but different state institutions will face challenges.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)