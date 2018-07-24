Death toll in KZN mass shooting rises to 12

The members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association had been travelling home from a funeral at the time of the shooting.

JOHANNESBURG - Another person has died following the deadly mass shooting in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

Police say the man succumbed to his gunshot wounds in a hospital earlier on Tuesday.

Three other victims who survived are still in a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Taxi Shooting between Colenso and Weenen. Over 250 bullets holes, 11 taxi drivers died and 4 seriously injured https://t.co/kGzJqLy8Mf #ArriveAlive #TaxiViolence @SAPoliceService Video via Sthembiso Mngoma pic.twitter.com/iBJB56TUC2 — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) July 22, 2018

This brings the death toll from Saturday night’s attack to 12.

The members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association had been travelling home from a funeral at the time of the shooting.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said: “We received notice from the hospital that the man that was critically injured in the shooting incident has passed on. This brings the number of people that died because of the shooting to 12.”

LISTEN: Is there a link between taxi violence and political killings?

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)