Death toll in KZN mass shooting rises to 12
The members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association had been travelling home from a funeral at the time of the shooting.
JOHANNESBURG - Another person has died following the deadly mass shooting in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.
Police say the man succumbed to his gunshot wounds in a hospital earlier on Tuesday.
Three other victims who survived are still in a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.
The Taxi Shooting between Colenso and Weenen. Over 250 bullets holes, 11 taxi drivers died and 4 seriously injured https://t.co/kGzJqLy8Mf #ArriveAlive #TaxiViolence @SAPoliceService Video via Sthembiso Mngoma pic.twitter.com/iBJB56TUC2— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) July 22, 2018
This brings the death toll from Saturday night’s attack to 12.
The members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association had been travelling home from a funeral at the time of the shooting.
Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said: “We received notice from the hospital that the man that was critically injured in the shooting incident has passed on. This brings the number of people that died because of the shooting to 12.”
LISTEN: Is there a link between taxi violence and political killings?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.