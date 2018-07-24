CT police continue search for missing Ravensmead girl (11)

Dirco confident state of SOEs won't discourage investors ahead of Brics summit
Marceline Spandiel was last seen at Belhar Station on the morning of 10 July.
CAPE TOWN - Police are continuing their search for a missing 11-year-old Ravensmead girl.
She was with her twin brother at the time.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Marceline Spandiel was last seen by her twin brother on 10 July. She told him to get into the train, then he refused and the missing child left without him. During the time of disappearance, she was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt with grey track pants."
