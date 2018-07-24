Community to rally behind family of murdered Uyathandwa Stuurman (4)

Uyathandwa Stuurman disappeared while playing at her grandparent’s home in Lambatha Close in Makhaza on Monday evening.

CAPE TOWN - Community support for a grieving family is planned for the first court appearance of a man accused of raping and murdering a four-year-old Khayelitsha girl.

Uyathandwa Stuurman disappeared while playing at her grandparent’s home in Lambatha Close in Makhaza at about 18h00 on Monday.

Her body was found on a nearby field about two hours later.

Uyathandwa’s grandfather, John Mvula, says while his grandchild’s alleged killer is not a family friend, some relatives do know who he is.

The grief-stricken man rushed to the scene, where the little girl’s body was found dumped on a field around the corner from his home late on Monday.

Mvula explains he saw the child lying on the ground with her hands bound.

She’d been stabbed in the chest.

“I’m feeling very bad because this child was depending on me. I was everything to the child… I was her breadwinner and also clothed her. It’s very hurtful to me as to how my child can just die.”

The Khayelitsha Development Forum says it’s disgusted and will rally community members to attend court proceedings later this week in support of the victim’s family.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)