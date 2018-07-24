City invest in youth with two signings

Defender Cupido and striker Ngwenya have both signed long-term deals with the Mother City club, the pair takes City’s new signings to six this transfer window.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City have announced the signings of South African junior internationals Keanu Cupido and Karabo Ngwenya.

Cupido was notably with the Under-17 side at the 2015 Fifa U-17 World Cup, he will link up immediately with the first team squad.

While Ngwenya was part of the U-19 side that featured at the Durban U-19 International Tournament in 2015 will join the reserve team or MDC side.

City’s other signings so far are attacking midfielders Riyaad Norodien and Gift Links, defender Kouassi Kouadja and striker Siphelele Mthembu.