China to invest $14.7bn in SA, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says China’s Xi Jinping has committed to invest $14.7 billion in South Africa.

China's President Xi Jinping and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 24 July 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
China's President Xi Jinping and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 24 July 2018. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa says China’s Xi Jinping has committed to invest $14.7 billion in South Africa.

The Chinese president is on his third state visit to South Africa ahead of the Brics Summit on Wednesday.

A number of agreements have been struck between the two countries which include deals signed by Eskom and Transnet.

Ramaphosa has welcomed the investment commitments, saying China is a strategic partner of South Africa.

“We’ve signed as you have witnessed several agreements and memorandums of understanding that intended to further deepen our relations, including investment commitments that have been struck to the value of $14.7 billion.”

