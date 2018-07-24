Popular Topics
Cele back in Hermanus following violent protests

Police Minister Bheki Cele is back in the area on Tuesday to meet with community leaders, some of whom have been behind violent protests over the past two weeks.

Zwelihle residents wait to meet Police Minister Bheki Cele in Hermanus on 24 July 2018. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
Zwelihle residents wait to meet Police Minister Bheki Cele in Hermanus on 24 July 2018. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A group of Hermanus residents says police need more support in neighbouring Zwelihle.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is back in the area on Tuesday to meet with community leaders, some of whom have been behind violent protests over the past two weeks.

The minister is currently in a closed meeting with community leaders. They’re discussing the arrests of about 60 people over the past two weeks, service delivery and housing issues.

Meanwhile, the Zwelihle stakeholder’s forum is meeting at the municipal auditorium where they are also waiting for Cele.

Forum chairperson Masizole Mnqasela says there are various issues they want to discuss with the minister.

“We need to ensure that the political formations, church leaders, community-based organisations, non-governmental organisations are able to do what they are supposed to do by engaging their constituents.”

Mnqasela says the Western Cape Education Department and community leaders also need to work together to ensure Zwelihle learners can return to the classroom.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

