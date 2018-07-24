Cele back in Hermanus following violent protests

Police Minister Bheki Cele is back in the area on Tuesday to meet with community leaders, some of whom have been behind violent protests over the past two weeks.

CAPE TOWN - A group of Hermanus residents says police need more support in neighbouring Zwelihle.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is back in the area on Tuesday to meet with community leaders, some of whom have been behind violent protests over the past two weeks.

The minister is currently in a closed meeting with community leaders. They’re discussing the arrests of about 60 people over the past two weeks, service delivery and housing issues.

Police minister Bheki Cele is back in #Hermanus today for an imbizo. He’ll be meeting with community leaders & other stakeholders in the area. Right now stakeholders are discussing what to speak to him about ahead of the meeting. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/1GcQHYrxjA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 24, 2018

Meanwhile, the Zwelihle stakeholder’s forum is meeting at the municipal auditorium where they are also waiting for Cele.

Forum chairperson Masizole Mnqasela says there are various issues they want to discuss with the minister.

“We need to ensure that the political formations, church leaders, community-based organisations, non-governmental organisations are able to do what they are supposed to do by engaging their constituents.”

Mnqasela says the Western Cape Education Department and community leaders also need to work together to ensure Zwelihle learners can return to the classroom.

Hundreds of #Zwelihle residents gathered at the sports ground where police minister Bheki Cele is expected to address them - once again. MM pic.twitter.com/e1uYpBVz1Z — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 24, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)