Cele back in Hermanus following violent protests
Police Minister Bheki Cele is back in the area on Tuesday to meet with community leaders, some of whom have been behind violent protests over the past two weeks.
CAPE TOWN - A group of Hermanus residents says police need more support in neighbouring Zwelihle.
Police Minister Bheki Cele is back in the area on Tuesday to meet with community leaders, some of whom have been behind violent protests over the past two weeks.
The minister is currently in a closed meeting with community leaders. They’re discussing the arrests of about 60 people over the past two weeks, service delivery and housing issues.
Police minister Bheki Cele is back in #Hermanus today for an imbizo. He’ll be meeting with community leaders & other stakeholders in the area. Right now stakeholders are discussing what to speak to him about ahead of the meeting. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/1GcQHYrxjA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 24, 2018
Meanwhile, the Zwelihle stakeholder’s forum is meeting at the municipal auditorium where they are also waiting for Cele.
Forum chairperson Masizole Mnqasela says there are various issues they want to discuss with the minister.
“We need to ensure that the political formations, church leaders, community-based organisations, non-governmental organisations are able to do what they are supposed to do by engaging their constituents.”
Mnqasela says the Western Cape Education Department and community leaders also need to work together to ensure Zwelihle learners can return to the classroom.
Hundreds of #Zwelihle residents gathered at the sports ground where police minister Bheki Cele is expected to address them - once again. MM pic.twitter.com/e1uYpBVz1Z— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 24, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
Sandringham High School principal recovering in ICU
-
[WATCH] Netflix trolls DStv in online campaign
-
Neilson: CT's Transport Authority being run cowboy fashion
-
Knysna ANC councillor shot dead
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.