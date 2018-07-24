Popular Topics
Cause of deadly Bellville fire under investigation

An eight-year-old boy died in the blaze that broke out at the property on Voortrekker Road at around noon on Monday.

The blaze broke out at a block of flats along Voortrekker Road shortly after noon on 23 July 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The cause of a fire in which a boy died in Bellville is under investigation.

The blaze engulfed part of a block of flats on Monday afternoon.

A woman has sustained serious burn wounds despite jumping three stories to escape a fatal fire in Bellville.

An eight-year-old boy died in the blaze that broke out at the property on Voortrekker Road at around noon.

Firefighters say the blaze broke out on the third and fourth floors of the duplex flat.

The young victim's relatives are overcome with emotion when forensic services drive away with the boy's body.

An eyewitness explains bystanders tried everything possible to help save everyone caught in the flames.

"I've never seen a fire like that. There was no help and we tried to bring water but there was no way to get the water [to the fire]. We had to figure out how to help the child."

The baby escaped unscathed after a woman jumped from the third floor while cushioning the infant.

Another woman sustained burns to 60% of her body and other injuries as she leaped through the broken window.

A man also sustained serious leg injuries in his desperate escape from the burning flat.

VIDEO: 2 women jump from burning building in Bellville CBD

