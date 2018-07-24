Ben Affleck looking for family friendly role
Affleck is now keen to move into kids’ cinema so his family can see him on the big screen before they grow up and he’s got an idea to remake a Disney classic.
LONDON - Ben Affleck wants to take on more roles in family films because he wants his kids to see his work.
The 45-year-old actor’s filmography includes many adult dramas and thrillers, such as Good Will Hunting, Gone Girl and The Accountant, and it has only been his performances as Batman in the DC Extended Universe films which have been suitable for his three kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six.
Affleck - who raises his three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - is now keen to move into kids’ cinema so his family can see him on the big screen before they grow up and he’s got an idea to remake a Disney classic.
A source told the latest issue of America’s OK! magazine: “He’s searching for a role in a fun, PG movie ... He wants to be his kids’ hero... Affleck’s kids love old Disney movies like The Absent-Minded Professor, so he’d love to do a remake of one of those.”
The Absent-Minded Professor was released in 1961 by Disney and is based on Samuel W. Taylor’s short story A Situation of Gravity. It follows lead character Professor Ned Brainard - played by Fred MacMurray - who invents a new type of flying rubber he names ‘flubber’.
The movie was a big box office success and a sequel, Son of Flubber, was made and released in 1963.
The original has been remade for the big screen before with Robin Williams starring in 1997’s Flubber.
Despite his wish to land a family friendly role, Affleck’s next project is drama The Has-Been, in which he’ll play a former basketball player struggling with addiction, and a sequel to crime thriller The Accountant is also in the pipeline.
Affleck previously admitted his attempts to impress his kids as Batman backfired as his daughters preferred Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in Justice League.
He said: “For my oldest daughter, I’m already embarrassing, you know what I mean? I’m like, ‘How can I be embarrassing? I’m Batman. That embarrasses you?’ She’s like, ‘Dad, pick me up down the street.’ The girls were into Wonder Woman. I like to think they were into Batman a little, but my girls [were] definitely into Wonder Woman.”
