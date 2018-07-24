Another motion of no confidence in De Lille to go ahead on Thursday
The Democratic Alliance’s Cape Town caucus on Monday decided to proceed with another attempt to remove the mayor.
CAPE TOWN - Another motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille will go ahead on Thursday.
The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Cape Town caucus on Monday decided to proceed with another attempt to remove the mayor.
This despite the fact that some opposition voted against a first motion in February, keeping De Lille in office by a single vote.
Speaker Dirk Smit will also be facing his first motion of no confidence, brought by the African National Congress.
Seventy percent of the city caucus expressed a lack of confidence in De Lille during an internal party vote in April.
The party's metro region, provincial and federal executives all believe her time's up.
On Monday, tensions escalated even further when her deputy Ian Neilson accused her of covering up problems with the Foreshore Freeway tender, claims she says are baseless and without evidence.
The DA's deputy caucus leader JP Smith said: “Each councillor gets to make a vote according to their own conscience and it's a free vote. So one can't reasonably predict the outcome of such. We continue to place the motion because it's the right thing to do. It was the right thing to do the first time around, and it's still the right thing to do.”
With De Lille not lacking in support from a minority within the city's DA caucus, Thursday's vote will come down to the final numbers, depending on whether opposition parties again flex their muscle to keep her in office.
Last month, De Lille won a court battle to have her DA membership reinstated, the ruling which the DA is appealing.
