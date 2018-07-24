Ajax CT's bid to halt start of PSL season postponed
Tendai Ndoro is at the centre of this protracted saga that has plagued the league for seven months.
CAPE TOWN - Ajax Cape Town's urgent interdict to halt the start of the 2018/2019 Premier Soccer League season will be heard on Thursday morning at 11:30am in the South Gauteng High Court.
Judge Denise Fischer's will first hear the PSL/National Soccer League’s (NSL) leave to appeal at 9am in the morning. They are appealing her decision to set aside Advocate William Mokhari's ruling.
Mokhari’s ruling sent shockwaves through South African football when he docked Ajax points and saw them automatically relegated to the National First Division for fielding an ineligible player.
Tendai Ndoro is at the centre of this protracted saga that has plagued the league for seven months. The Zimbabwean striker played for Ajax, his third club of the season, but this is not allowed under Fifa laws.
The PSL have already released fixtures for the upcoming season, which begins on 4 August, however, these fixtures did not include Ajax despite the matter being unresolved and still being fought in courts.
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.