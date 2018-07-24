Ajax CT's bid to halt start of PSL season postponed

Tendai Ndoro is at the centre of this protracted saga that has plagued the league for seven months.

CAPE TOWN - Ajax Cape Town's urgent interdict to halt the start of the 2018/2019 Premier Soccer League season will be heard on Thursday morning at 11:30am in the South Gauteng High Court.

Judge Denise Fischer's will first hear the PSL/National Soccer League’s (NSL) leave to appeal at 9am in the morning. They are appealing her decision to set aside Advocate William Mokhari's ruling.

Mokhari’s ruling sent shockwaves through South African football when he docked Ajax points and saw them automatically relegated to the National First Division for fielding an ineligible player.

Tendai Ndoro is at the centre of this protracted saga that has plagued the league for seven months. The Zimbabwean striker played for Ajax, his third club of the season, but this is not allowed under Fifa laws.

The PSL have already released fixtures for the upcoming season, which begins on 4 August, however, these fixtures did not include Ajax despite the matter being unresolved and still being fought in courts.