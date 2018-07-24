27 WC schools report vandalism, burglary cases over winter holidays
The Cape Winelands District reported the highest number of cases with seven schools reporting incidents of burglary or vandalism.
CAPE TOWN – Twenty-seven schools have reported incidents of burglary and vandalism during the 2018 winter holidays.
The Western Cape Education Department says one case was reported as major while the remaining 26 cases were classified as minor.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “To steal equipment such as CCTV camera that is designed to keep our learners and stuff safe is simply unquestionable. A school is a community asset, and everyone should help protect the school as it is fundamental to the future of our children.”
