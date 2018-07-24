Popular Topics
2 shot dead in separate Newclare incidents

It's understood the victim was at the school to fetch his child earlier on Tuesday when the criminals opened fire on him from a car.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot and killed outside a primary school in Newclare, west of Johannesburg.

It's understood the victim was at the school to fetch his child earlier on Tuesday when the criminals opened fire on him from a car.

The police's Jerbes de Bruin says the gunman sped off after the attack.

“The victim was shot by unknown suspects and was rushed to the hospital by members of the public. When he arrived at the hospital he, unfortunately, passed away.”

De Bruin says shortly after that shooting, there was another one just a few blocks away and the victim died on the scene.

“It’s unclear if we can link these shooting cases with each other and the motive for this shooting is also unknown.”

