Wits sign Scottish striker Murray
The 26-year-old Murray has struggled for game time at Hibernian and will move to South African shores hoping to reignite his career.
JOHANNESBURG - Bidvest Wits have acquired the services of Scottish striker Simon Murray from Scottish Premiership club Hibernian FC.
Murray will fill the void left by James Keene and Eleazar Rodgers who have left the club for SuperSport United and Free State Stars respectively.
We are pleased to announce the signing of 26 year old Simon Murray from Scottish Premiership team Hibernian FC. Welcome to the Clever Boys! #Nakanjani @HibsOfficial @simonmurrayy pic.twitter.com/yHN8nVq778— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) July 23, 2018
