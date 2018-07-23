'We’ll be very careful in finding Apleni’s replacement'

Minister Malusi Gigaba says an acting director general will be announced within the next week and he hopes to appoint a new incumbent within three months.

PRETORIA - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says his department will immediately start the process of finding a new director general after the resignation of Mkuseli Apleni.

Gigaba made the announcement in Pretoria on Monday where Apleni confirmed he’s taking up a position in the private sector.

He says an acting director general will be announced within the next week and he hopes to appoint a new incumbent within three months.

“We have to ensure that we undertake the replacement process very carefully. We cannot afford to see Home Affairs siding back, receding back to where it was in the past.”

Outgoing DG Apleni says he’s grateful to have served in government.

“I was supported by everyone on what I’ve done.”

Apleni will join the banking sector next month.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)