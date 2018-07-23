WC 'not out of the woods yet' as dam levels rise above 50%

MEC Anton Bredell's spokesperson James-Brent Styan says some areas in the province remain under pressure, especially the Karoo area.

CAPE TOWN - Dam levels in the Western Cape have gone above 50%.

The Western Cape Department of Local government says a year ago dam levels stood at 26%.



The dams feeding the City of Cape Town are currently standing at 56%.

MEC Anton Bredell urged citizens to use water sparingly.

The MEC’s spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “We remain concerned. We don’t think we are out of the woods yet entirely. Some areas in the province remain under pressure, especially the Karoo area. We want to continue to urge the public to save water.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)