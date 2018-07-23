[WATCH] Netflix trolls DStv in online ad
Netflix South Africa posted an ad on Monday featuring local comedian Jason Goliath as a Netflix employee installing the service in the homes of new customers.
JOHANNESBURG - Netflix South Africa has taken the battle against pay-TV service, DStv, to the social media streets.
The online streaming platform posted an ad on Monday featuring local comedian Jason Goliath as a Netflix employee installing the service in the homes of new customers.
The ad, titled 'Jokes aside, no installation required' is a swipe at DStv, which requires installation of a satellite dish and decoder in every customer's home.
Watch the ad below.
Jokes aside, no installation required. pic.twitter.com/HuAPM8Npzs— Netflix South Africa (@NetflixSA) July 23, 2018
