[WATCH] Netflix trolls DStv in online ad

JOHANNESBURG - Netflix South Africa has taken the battle against pay-TV service, DStv, to the social media streets.

The online streaming platform posted an ad on Monday featuring local comedian Jason Goliath as a Netflix employee installing the service in the homes of new customers.

The ad, titled 'Jokes aside, no installation required' is a swipe at DStv, which requires installation of a satellite dish and decoder in every customer's home.

Watch the ad below.