Three arrested after being found with stolen train infrastructure

The trio was pulled over in Philippi on Friday by members of the City of Cape Town's metal theft unit.

CAPE TOWN – Three people have been arrested after they were found in possession of stolen train infrastructure.

They then proceeded to inspect the bakkie they were travelling in.

Prasa officials have placed the value of the infrastructure at R14,000.