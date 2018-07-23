Popular Topics
Taxi owner shot dead in Alexandra

It's understood the man was leaving home when he was shot several times earlier on Monday.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A taxi owner has been shot and killed in Tsutsumane in Alexandra.

It's understood the man was leaving home when he was shot several times earlier on Monday.

The attack comes just two weeks after the boss of Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association Sam Budzwa and his colleague were killed when unknown suspects opened fire on them.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini says the motive is unknown at this stage.

“We’re continuing to investigate, and we have launched a manhunt for the suspects. We don’t have any leads, but he was shot several times and he died inside his vehicle.”

Over the weekend, 11 members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association were shot and killed en route to Johannesburg from a funeral in KwaZulu-Natal.

Popular in Local

