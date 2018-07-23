Suspended Ipid investigator Nkabinde threatens legal action if not reinstated
Ipid suspended Cedrick Nkabinde in May after he sent a letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele, in which he accused Ipid head Robert McBride of unlawful and irregular conduct.
PRETORIA – Suspended Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator Cedrick Nkabinde has threatened legal action against his employer as well as the Police Ministry if he's not immediately reinstated and transferred to the South African Police Service (SAPS).
The details are contained in a letter, which Eyewitness News has seen, sent last week.
The police watchdog body suspended Nkabinde in May after he sent a letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele, in which he accused Ipid head Robert McBride of unlawful and irregular conduct.
In a letter drafted by Nkabinde’s attorney, he says that his client wrote to the Police Minister in terms of the Protected Disclosures Act.
That letter to Cele contained damning details about McBride.
Nkabinde considered himself a whistle-blower in terms of the act and believes that he should be protected from occupational detriment.
The allegations that McBride and a team of investigators conducted themselves unlawfully in the case against former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane are repeated in this latest letter.
Nkabinde has given Cele and McBride until the close of business on Tuesday to respond or face legal action.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
Indian PM can’t be arrested while in SA for Brics summit
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 21 July 2018
-
Clock ticking for top cop Sitole’s plan to find KZN taxi shooters
-
4 survivors in KZN deadly taxi shooting in critical condition in hospital
-
Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case postponed to 23 August
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.