Suspended Ipid investigator Nkabinde threatens legal action if not reinstated

PRETORIA – Suspended Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator Cedrick Nkabinde has threatened legal action against his employer as well as the Police Ministry if he's not immediately reinstated and transferred to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The details are contained in a letter, which Eyewitness News has seen, sent last week.

The police watchdog body suspended Nkabinde in May after he sent a letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele, in which he accused Ipid head Robert McBride of unlawful and irregular conduct.

In a letter drafted by Nkabinde’s attorney, he says that his client wrote to the Police Minister in terms of the Protected Disclosures Act.

That letter to Cele contained damning details about McBride.

Nkabinde considered himself a whistle-blower in terms of the act and believes that he should be protected from occupational detriment.

The allegations that McBride and a team of investigators conducted themselves unlawfully in the case against former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane are repeated in this latest letter.

Nkabinde has given Cele and McBride until the close of business on Tuesday to respond or face legal action.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)