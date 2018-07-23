Suspects appear in court following murder of Umlazi ANCYL chairperson

Cousins, Mfanafuthi (29) and Andile (24) Zulu have appeared in the Umlazi magistrates court on charges of murder and possession of an illegal firearm.

DURBAN - Two men accused of murdering the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL)’s Coastal College chairperson in Umlazi will remain in custody until Monday.

They're accused of killing Bongani “Usher” Mkhize (25) at the weekend outside his home after he'd been at the KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s elective conference.

Both cousins appeared briefly in court for the first time in connection with Mkhize’s murder.

Mkhize was the chairperson of the ANCYL at the Coastal College campus in Umlazi.

While Mkhize was not a branch delegate, its understood that he was shot while returning home from the KZN ANC’s elective conference.

The party has denied that the young leader’s death is linked to politics, while the KZN Youth League says it believes Mkhize’s death is politically motivated.

The two alleged killers will be back in the dock next Monday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)