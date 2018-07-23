Sri Lanka win by 199 runs to complete 2-0 sweep over Proteas
Chasing an improbable 490-run victory target, South Africa showed some fight in the morning session before losing their final five wickets and being all out for 290.
COLOMBO - Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 199 runs with more than a day to spare in the second and final test to complete a 2-0 series sweep at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Monday.
Theunis de Bruyn top scored for South Africa with a gutsy 101 in yet another batting capitulation by the leaden-footed tourists who lost all 10 wickets to the Sri Lankan spinners for the second time in the match.
Rangana Herath was pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, claiming 6-98 in yet another spin-dominated performance by the hosts.
