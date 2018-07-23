SA's population stands at 57.7 million

Statistician General Risenga Maluleke says about a quarter of all people in the country reside in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s latest population figures reveal the number of people living in the country has increased by 1.5% to 57.7 million people.

Statistician General Risenga Maluleke released the mid-year population estimates at a briefing in Pretoria on Monday.

“Gauteng continues to claim its stake in terms of population, sitting at 14.72 million followed by KwaZulu-Natal at about 11.38 million."

He says South Africa's fertility rate is declining.

“The estimate for a number of children a woman will give birth is to in her lifetime in 2018 its 2.4 children on average and if you look at where we were in 2008, we were sitting at 2.8.”