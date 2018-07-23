Somalia's al-Shabaab says it storms southern military base, kills 27 troops
The attack follows a June attack on the base by al-Shabaab that wounded seven soldiers.
MOGADISHU - Fighters of the al-Shabaab group attacked a military base with a suicide car bomb in the south of Somalia, killing 27 soldiers, the group said on Monday, a blast heard by residents of a nearby town.
The attack follows a June attack on the base by al-Shabaab that wounded seven soldiers. The group is battling to topple the central government and impose its rule based on its own strict interpretation of Islam’s sharia law.
There was no immediate comment from government officials about the attack on the base in Baar Sanguni, about 50km (31 miles) distant from the port city of Kismayu.
“We first attacked the base with a suicide car bomb and then stormed,” said Abdiasis Abu Musab, al-Shabaab’s spokesperson for military operations. “We killed 27 soldiers and took the base. Some soldiers fled into the jungles.”
The military was sending reinforcements to the base following the reports of an explosion and heavy fighting after the rebel attack, one official said.
“We have sent reinforcement to the base,” Majo Mohamud Aden, a Somali military officer, told Reuters from Kismayu.
“We understand there was an explosion and heavy fighting between al Shabaab, who attacked the base, and the Somali forces. We have no details so far.”
Residents of the town of Jamame, 70km (44 miles) away from Kismayu, said they heard the blast, followed by gunfire.
“We heard a huge blast after early morning prayers. Then heavy exchange of gunfire followed. It was in the direction of Baar Sanguni,” Osman Abdullahi told Reuters.
Popular in Africa
-
[OPINION] A vicious online propaganda war is being waged in Zimbabwe
-
SADC observers concerned over legitimacy of Zimbabwe election process
-
Rwanda signs $300m in loan deals with China & India
-
Migrants stranded without aid as Tunisia refuses to let ship dock
-
Nelson Chamisa calls on supporters to fast, pray ahead of Zim elections
-
Congo opposition leader Bemba to return next week for presidential bid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.