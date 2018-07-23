SJC: Deploying army in gang-ridden areas would be a mistake

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
Go

SJC: Deploying army in gang-ridden areas would be a mistake

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele again reiterated that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will not be deployed to Western Cape communities.

FILE: Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol Rea Vaya routes in Soweto. Picture: EWN
FILE: Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) patrol Rea Vaya routes in Soweto. Picture: EWN
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Social Justice Coalition believes that deploying the army in gang-ridden areas would be a mistake.

This comes after community members have been calling for an inquiry into gang problems in places such as Hanover Park and Lavender Hill.

In the past few months, close to sixty people have been killed due to gang violence.

Social Justice Coalition general secretary Axolile Notywala says that war should not be declared on poor communities.

"With deploying the military, that would put the lives of civilians at risk. We know that there are different units with the police that can be deployed and that's what we believe is needed."

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele again reiterated that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will not be deployed to Western Cape communities.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA