SJC: Deploying army in gang-ridden areas would be a mistake
Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele again reiterated that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will not be deployed to Western Cape communities.
CAPE TOWN - The Social Justice Coalition believes that deploying the army in gang-ridden areas would be a mistake.
This comes after community members have been calling for an inquiry into gang problems in places such as Hanover Park and Lavender Hill.
In the past few months, close to sixty people have been killed due to gang violence.
Social Justice Coalition general secretary Axolile Notywala says that war should not be declared on poor communities.
"With deploying the military, that would put the lives of civilians at risk. We know that there are different units with the police that can be deployed and that's what we believe is needed."
