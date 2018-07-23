SA comes out tops at global karate championships in Sweden

The South African Kimura Shukokai karate team has returned home with 40 medals from the KS International World Championships in Sweden.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has come out on top for the fourth time in a row at one of the biggest karate competitions in the world.

The South African Kimura Shukokai karate team has returned home with 40 medals from the KS International World Championships in Sweden.

The competition takes place every two years and South Africa has been victorious in every one since 2012.

Shihan Chris Thompson says they were up against teams from 20 countries.

“We were anticipating doing reasonably well but the standard was extremely high. South Africa has done exceptionally well and it’s a credit to all the teachers and all the support. The students came ahead to a wonderful degree; we have amazing sponsors.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)