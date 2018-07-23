SA comes out tops at global karate championships in Sweden
The South African Kimura Shukokai karate team has returned home with 40 medals from the KS International World Championships in Sweden.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa has come out on top for the fourth time in a row at one of the biggest karate competitions in the world.
The South African Kimura Shukokai karate team has returned home with 40 medals from the KS International World Championships in Sweden.
The competition takes place every two years and South Africa has been victorious in every one since 2012.
Shihan Chris Thompson says they were up against teams from 20 countries.
“We were anticipating doing reasonably well but the standard was extremely high. South Africa has done exceptionally well and it’s a credit to all the teachers and all the support. The students came ahead to a wonderful degree; we have amazing sponsors.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
Boy (8) dies in Bellville fire, woman critical after jumping from building
-
Eskom blames previous leadership, governance for financial woes
-
[VIDEO] 2 women jump from burning building in Bellville CBD
-
[WATCH] Netflix trolls DStv in online ad
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.