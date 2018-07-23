Ramaphosa’s Cabinet has less absent days in Parly

A comparison of the first six months of 2017 and 2018 has a revealed a 9.7% increase in attendance at committee meetings.

CAPE TOWN - The Parliamentary Monitoring Group has given some insight into which ministers are taking their parliamentary duties seriously.

Earlier this year, Speaker Baleka Mbete wrote to Deputy President David Mabuza following complaints from the opposition about ministers' absence during question time in the National Assembly.

The monitoring group set out to determine whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet has been faring better than his predecessor's. And according to them, Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti is the top performer in the first six months of the year.

Following complaints about ministers’ non-attendance in Parliament, Mabuza introduced an attendance register and appointed three ministers to monitor their peers.

This register has not been made public, but ministerial attendance in portfolio committee meetings has been tracked by the Parliamentary Monitoring Group.

Nkwinti made 10 appearances while Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana has attended eight meetings.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Social Development Susan Shabangu have each showed up six times, while Rural Development Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has turned up five times.

Eight ministers have turned up to committee meetings at least four times each. They are:

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba

Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa

Public Works Thulas Nxesi

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa

Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel.

Four years ago, the joint rules committee took a decision to publish ministers’ attendance in the National Assembly at least once a year but this has still not happened.