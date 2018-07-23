‘Batting coach Benkenstein not experienced in sub-continental conditions’

Speaking on Talk Radio 702's 'SportsTalk', Aslam Kota says SA could have consulted more experienced sub-continent former cricketers in their preparations for the Sri Lankan tour.

JOHANNESBURG - Renowned cricket broadcaster, Aslam Kota says that Proteas batting coach Dale Benkenstein doesn’t have the experience in sub-continent conditions to prepare the Proteas batsman, following their 2-0 series defeat against Sri Lanka on Monday.

The Proteas were bowled out for 126 and 73 in the first Test match in Galle to eventually lose the match by 278 runs before a more improved performance in the second Test in Colombo which saw them registering 290 in their second innings.

In the second Test, the selectors opted to bolster the batting by picking Theunis de Bruyn who impressed with a maiden Test century which was in vain as South Africa lost by 199 runs on the fourth day.

Speaking on Talk Radio 702’s SportsTalk, Kota says that South Africa could have consulted more experienced sub-continent former cricketers in their preparations for the Sri Lankan tour.

“I think from a batting point of view, I think the preparation was decreed, they were in Durban and they tried to simulated conditions, but it is so much different playing in a match situation where you have to survive, and score runs, and you aren’t doing that if you are simulating conditions in practice.

“These types of conditions are foreign to Dale Benkenstein as a coach and a player, I think the likes of Rahul Dravid or Younis Khan could have been approached as part of the preparations for this tour.”

Kota also believes that the selectors got it wrong to omit the second spinner from the starting XI for the second Test.

“The omission that struck me was leaving out the second spinner for Lungi Ngidi. I think from the debacle of the first Test, Sri Lanka were always going to prepare another dry pitch and it looked like a four-day pitch from the first morning.”

With the Test leg of the tour now concluded, the Proteas and Sri Lanka will switch their attention to the limited overs section of it with the first One Day International beginning on Sunday in Dambulla.