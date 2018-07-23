Police monitoring violent Mossel Bay protests
Protesting residents are calling for, among other things, electricity to be installed in an informal area and for a specific piece of land for more housing.
CAPE TOWN - Police officers are monitoring Mossel Bay where violent protests have erupted.
The N2 in both directions near Danabaai had to be closed earlier on Monday due to burning debris in the road.
It has since been reopened.
The municipality's Colin Puren says protesters attacked a resident who spoke to municipal officials earlier.
“I can confirm that public order police had to intervene where the mob wanted to attack one of the guys who spoke to us to identify the leaders. They started assaulting the guy and the police started sending in the nyalas to disperse the crowd.”
