NSPCA investigates animal cruelty case in De Wildt

JOHANNESBURG – The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is investigating after an incident where four cattle were butchered and left to die in De Wildt outside Pretoria.

The livestock was found strewn across a construction site.

In addition to the four cattle that were found, two cattle were seen sitting up, unable to move after the tendons behind their hind legs had been hacked.

The Farm Animal Protection Unit's Colette Banard says: “The case is being investigated by the safety unit of the police from Cullinan.

“We’re assisting them in adding animal cruelty charges to that docket. As far as I know, there are no leads as who the perpetrators were.”