NSPCA investigates animal cruelty case in De Wildt
In addition to the four cattle that were found, two cattle were seen sitting up, unable to move afetr the tendons behind their hind legs has been hacked
JOHANNESBURG – The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is investigating after an incident where four cattle were butchered and left to die in De Wildt outside Pretoria.
The livestock was found strewn across a construction site.
In addition to the four cattle that were found, two cattle were seen sitting up, unable to move after the tendons behind their hind legs had been hacked.
The Farm Animal Protection Unit's Colette Banard says: “The case is being investigated by the safety unit of the police from Cullinan.
“We’re assisting them in adding animal cruelty charges to that docket. As far as I know, there are no leads as who the perpetrators were.”
Popular in Local
-
Eskom irregular expenditure over R19bn, says Mabuza
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
NPA decides not to prosecute Manana over alleged assault of Christine Wiro
-
Eskom won’t pay bonuses to staff due to financial constraints
-
Gigaba confirms Apleni resignation as Home Affairs DG
-
Indian PM can’t be arrested while in SA for Brics summit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.